Philips plans to sell French lighting factory

AMSTERDAM Oct 3 Philips Electronics said on Monday it plans to sell a French factory which makes fluorescent tube lights, reflecting its shift in focus to newer, environmentally friendly LED lighting technology.

The world's biggest lighting maker is moving away from traditional light bulbs to focus on light-emitting diodes, or LEDs, which are known for their long life and energy efficiency.

Philips spokeswoman Santa van der Laarse said the company had informed employees it was looking for a partner to buy the factory in Nevers, France, but declined to comment further.

Dutch newspaper Eindhovens Dagblad said two French trade unions are concerned that the factory, which employs 174 people, will be closed down.

"If and when we have potential buyers talks will start with the unions," Van der Laarse said. (Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block)