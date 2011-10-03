Philips plans to sell French lighting factory

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
AMSTERDAM Oct 3 Philips Electronics said on Monday it plans to sell a French factory which makes fluorescent tube lights, reflecting its shift in focus to newer, environmentally friendly LED lighting technology.
The world's biggest lighting maker is moving away from traditional light bulbs to focus on light-emitting diodes, or LEDs, which are known for their long life and energy efficiency.
Philips spokeswoman Santa van der Laarse said the company had informed employees it was looking for a partner to buy the factory in Nevers, France, but declined to comment further.
Dutch newspaper Eindhovens Dagblad said two French trade unions are concerned that the factory, which employs 174 people, will be closed down.
"If and when we have potential buyers talks will start with the unions," Van der Laarse said. (Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.