Philips sells its Senseo brand to Sara Lee for 170 mln euros

AMSTERDAM Jan 26 The Dutch electronics giant Philips said on Thursday it will sell its 50 percent ownership right in the Senseo coffee trademark to partner Sara Lee for 170 million euros ($220.6 million), in a deal which is due to close in the first half of 2012.

