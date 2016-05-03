Philips to seek IPO for Philips Lighting

AMSTERDAM May 3 Medical equipment and technology firm Philips said on Tuesday it will spin off its lighting division, the world's largest maker of lights, in an initial public offering of shares.

Philips said it would sell a stake of at least 25 percent in the new company during the IPO. Philips Lighting had operating profit of 331 million euros ($382 million) in 2015 on sales of 7.47 billion euros.. ($1 = 0.8674 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Stephen Coates)