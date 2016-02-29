Chinese investor bidding for Philips lighting division-Bloomberg

Feb 29 Chinese investor GO Scale Capital, whose bid for Philips's lighting-components business was blocked by the U.S. government in January, is bidding for the company's other lighting division, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The unit could fetch about 5 billion euros ($5.43 billion), Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1ThPKB2)

Philips spokesman Steve Klink declined to comment.

Philips's plan to shed its lighting businesses suffered a setback last month, when a $3.3 billion deal to offload the components division, Lumileds, to a GO Scale Capital-led consortium was blocked by the United States on security grounds.

The agreement was to sell an 80 percent stake in the Lumileds division, based in California.

