Philips in lighting partnerships with Cisco, SAP and Bosch

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
AMSTERDAM Dec 9 Philips has entered strategic partnerships with Cisco, SAP and Bosch under which the Dutch company will become a preferred supplier of networked lights.
Philips said on Wednesday it would collaborate with Cisco on networked lighting for office buildings, SAP for city lighting, and Bosch on networked homes.
Philips is planning to spin off its lighting division, the world's largest lighting maker, in 2016. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Potter)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.