Philips ends Nintendo motion-tracking patent dispute

AMSTERDAM Dec 2 Dutch technology group Philips
has resolved its patent dispute with Nintendo
over the motion and gesture-tracking systems used in the
Japanese company's gaming consoles.
Philips said on Tuesday that the two companies had sealed a
deal to cross-licence portions of each other's patent portfolios
and that it would terminate patent infringement proceedings
against Nintendo in Germany, Britain, France and the United
States.
In June Philips won an infringement case in Britain relating
to the body-tracking technology used in Nintendo's Wii and DS
consoles. At the time it said it would follow up with actions in
the three other jurisdictions.
Philips did not disclose any financial details relating to
the agreement.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by David Goodman)