Philips ups cost cuts to 1.1 billion euros, axes more jobs

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
AMSTERDAM, Sept 11 Philips Electronics raised its cost-cutting target to 1.1 billion euros and said it would axe a further 2,200 jobs as it battles a tough economic backdrop and pension costs.
The group, which had previously targeted 800 million euros of cost savings, announced the plan on Tuesday ahead of an investor event in London.
Last year it announced 4,500 job cuts.
"The identified additional overhead cost reduction measures will help us mitigate the effects of macro-economic headwinds and changes in pension cost accounting, while making us a more agile innovation company serving our customers effectively across the world," said chief executive Frans van Houten.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.