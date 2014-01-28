Philips Q4 EBITA beats forecasts, sees tough 2014

AMSTERDAM Jan 28 Philips reported
better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings before interest,
tax and amortisation (EBITA) on Tuesday, and warned of a tough
year ahead citing weak orders in the last three months.
The Dutch healthcare, lighting and consumer appliances group
reported fourth-quarter EBITA of 884 million euros ($1.21
billion) and net profit of 412 million euros on almost flat
sales of 6.799 billion euros. It said it met its financial
targets for the full year.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast net
profit of 455 million euros and EBITA of 839 million euros on
sales of 6.844 billion euros.