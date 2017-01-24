UPDATE 3-Philips misses Q4 forecasts, discloses US defibrillator dispute

* Philips misses analyst estimates for Q4 sales, EBITA
* In talks with US over defibrillator quality control
* Repeats medium-term sales and margin targets
* Shares down 2.8 pct
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, Jan 24 Medical equipment maker
Philips missed forecasts for fourth-quarter earnings on
Tuesday and disclosed a dispute with the U.S. Justice Department
over heart defibrillators it had sold until 2016, but said the
matter would not alter its medium term outlook.
The Dutch company stuck by financial targets of 4 percent to
6 percent average comparable sales growth and a 1 percent
improvement in adjusted EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation) margin per year despite the dispute over its
defibrillators, used to deliver an electrical shock to restore
the heart's normal rhythm in a cardiac emergency.
A spokesman said the dispute was about Philips' failure to
adhere to U.S. Food and Drug Administration rules for supply
chain documentation, and not whether the defibrillators sold by
the company were safe or not.
The company has not yet taken a provision for a settlement
with the Department of Justice. Van Houten said Philips'
defibrillator business would be "impacted" but the scope was
limited, as sales amounted to around 300 million euros annually,
compared with group sales last year of 24.5 billion euros.
"What I'm trying to flag ... is that this will not have a
major visual impact on our overall results for 2017," Van Houten
said.
At 1417 GMT Philip-s' share price had recovered some of
early losses and were trading 2.8 percent lower at 27.11 euros.
Barclays analysts said in a note that the earnings looked
reasonably good apart from the defibrillator issue, and repeated
a Neutral rating on shares.
"Any possible impact of uncertainty related to the future of
Obamacare did clearly not materialize in Q4," they wrote.
The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted EBITA of 1
billion euros ($1.08 billion), which compared with 842 million
euros in the same period a year earlier. Sales rose 3 percent to
7.24 billion euros.
Analysts polled for Reuters forecast EBITA at 1.04 billion
euros and sales at 7.28 billion euros.
ABN Amro analyst Marc Hesselink said in a note the sales
miss was mostly because of weaker growth at the company's
Diagnosis & Treatment division, which makes high-end scanners.
Hesselink, who rates the shares a 'hold', said the EBITA miss
was due to higher costs at Philips' Connected Care division, due
to higher investment costs.
In the course of last year Philips sold or floated its
lighting businesses, largely completing its shift to becoming a
health technology company. It intends to sell its remaining 71
percent stake in Philips Lighting, which reported an increase in
earnings on Monday.
The defibrillator dispute comes after another U.S.
regulatory problem in 2014, when Philips was forced to suspend
production at a plant in Cleveland that made high-end body
scanners due to U.S. government concerns over adherence to
quality control rules.
The company is still recovering from that incident, which
badly dented earnings, with production in Cleveland ramping back
up to full capacity over the course of 2015 and margins at its
Diagnosis division continuing to recover.
Van Houten said on Tuesday the company was committed to
quality and had "over the last years made investments to enable
significant progress in this area."
He said that the difibrillator dispute dates from the same
period but did not have the same potential to disrupt the
company's business as the temporary closure of the Cleveland
scanners plant.
($1 = 0.9301 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Louise Heavens, Greg
Mahlich)