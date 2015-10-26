RPT-Philips beats on Q3 profit, but sale of Lumileds in doubt

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)
AMSTERDAM Oct 26 Philips on Monday
reported better-than-expected quarterly profits on cost cutting
and strong orders for its U.S. healthcare business, but said
the sale of its Lumileds division, worth $3.3 billion, is in
doubt.
The Dutch company said the sale of Lumileds, which makes
automotive lights and LED components, to a consortium of mostly
Chinese investors had run into unexpected opposition from the
U.S. government.
Third-quarter net income swung to a profit of 324 million
euros from a loss of 103 million euros in the same period a year
earlier while sales were up 2 percent to 5.80 billion euros from
the same period a year earlier. In the third quarter of 2014
Philips booked losses related to the temporary closure of a
factory in Cleveland, Ohio.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected net profit
of 191 million euros and sales of 5.80 billion euros.
Philips repeated its full year guidance for "modest" sales
growth and an improved operating profit in 2015.
Philips announced in March it would sell 80.1 percent of the
Lumileds business to Go Scale Capital, an investment fund run by
GSR Ventures and Oak Investment Partners.
But the Dutch company said on Monday the Committee on
Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) had expressed
"certain unforeseen concerns" about the deal. It did immediately
say what those concerns were.
"Philips and Go Scale Capital will continue to engage with
CFIUS and will take all reasonable steps to address its
concerns, but given these, the closing of the transaction is
uncertain," Philips said.
Most of Lumileds' sales and profits come from its automotive
components business, but it also includes LED production and a
large portfolio of LED patents. Investors in Go Scale include
GSR Capital, Nanchang Industrial Group, and Asia Pacific
Resource Development, all based in China.
Philips said the rest of its lighting business -- which is
the world's largest maker of lights - is still on track for an
initial public offering or sale in 2016.
($1 = 0.9064 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)