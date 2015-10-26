UPDATE 2-Philips faces U.S. national security objections to Lumileds sale

* Q3 net 324 million euros vs f'cast 191 million
* Sales up 2 pct to 5.8 billion, meet forecasts
* CEO says Lumileds deal still likely to succeed
(Adds CEO comments, details, share price move)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, Oct 26 Dutch healthcare systems and
lighting group Philips warned on Monday that the
planned sale of its Lumileds division, valued at $3.3 billion,
is in doubt due to U.S. national security concerns.
Reporting a swing to a third-quarter net profit, the company
said the disposal to a consortium of mostly Chinese investors,
agreed in March, had run into unexpected opposition from the
Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).
Philips is selling Lumileds as a prelude to the spinoff next
year of its entire lighting arm, the world's largest maker of
lights, which is seen as having little overlap with Philips'
main healthcare systems business.
CFIUS, which reviews deals when a foreign company buys a
U.S. firm, has oversight of Lumileds' subsidiary in San Jose,
California.
Most of Lumileds' sales and profits come from its automotive
lights business, but it also develops LEDs in San Jose and owns
a portfolio of lighting patents.
CFIUS looks closely at foreign purchases of U.S. technology
companies, and Chinese buyers have been given heightened
scrutiny in recent years. Investors in the would-be buyer, Go
Scale Capital, include GSR Capital, Nanchang Industrial Group
and Asia Pacific Resource Development, all based in China.
Philips' Chief Executive Frans van Houten told Reuters by
telephone that he was bound not to discuss the nature of the
CFIUS objection, which he said was "for us, totally unexpected."
The objection was "unexpected given the nature of the
business we are in: after all we make simple LEDs for lighting
applications, that's it," he said.
Van Houten said the company was trying to assuage the
panel's concerns and he still expected the deal ultimately would
go through.
Philips' shares, which have fallen more than 2 percent this
year, underperforming the Dutch benchmark AEX index by
more than 10 percent amid lacklustre growth and higher than
hoped restructuring costs, were down 0.7 percent in early
afternoon trade in Amsterdam.
Philips reported that third-quarter earnings swung to a net
profit of 324 million euros, from a loss of 103 million in the
same period a year earlier, on sales up 2 percent to 5.80
billion euros. In the third quarter of 2014 Philips booked
losses related to the temporary closure of a factory in
Cleveland, Ohio.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected net profit
of 191 million euros and sales of 5.80 billion.
Philips repeated its full-year guidance for an improved
operating profit in 2015. Van Houten forecast sales would rise
between 2 and 3 percent in 2016, slightly slower than the
company's projection for growth this year.
($1 = 0.9064 euros)
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Susan Fenton)