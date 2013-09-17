版本:
Philips sets new financial targets, 1.5 bln euro share buyback

AMSTERDAM, Sept 17 Philips, the Dutch healthcare, lighting and consumer appliances group, raised most of its financial targets on Tuesday after two years of job cuts, divestments, and a focus on core activities turned around performance.

Philips also announced a new 1.5 billion euro share buyback programme over the next two to three years and set new mid-term sales and profit margin targets for the period up to 2016.

These included comparable sales growth on a compound annual growth rate basis of between 4-6 percent, and earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) margins of 11-12 percent for the group.

It also set EBITA margins of 9-11 percent for the lighting division, 16-17 percent for the healthcare business, and 11-13 percent for the consumer division.
