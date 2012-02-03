Philips rebuffs TRC Capital's mini-tender offer

AMSTERDAM Feb 3 Dutch consumer
electronics giant Philips said on Friday it does not
recommend or endorse an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC
Capital Corporation for some of its shares.
Philips said TRC has offered to buy up to 4 million New York
Registry Shares, equivalent to 0.5 percent of Philips' total
outstanding share capital, at $19.25 per share in cash.
It said the offer was 4.7 percent below the closing price of
Philips' New York Registry Shares of $20.20 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Jan. 25, the day before the start of the
offer.
Mini-tender offers are designed to seek to acquire less than
5 percent of a company's outstanding shares, thereby avoiding
many disclosure and procedural requirements of the Securities
and Exchange Commission.
TRC has made similar offers for publicly traded companies in
the past, which have been rebuffed.