Phillips 66 Partners to buy logistics assets from Phillips 66

Oct 11 Phillips 66 Partners LP said it agreed to buy crude, refined products and natural gas liquids logistics assets from Phillips 66 for $1.3 billion.

Phillips 66 Partners plans to fund the deal with debt and $196 million in new units of Phillips 66 Partners issued to Phillips 66. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

