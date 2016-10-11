Phillips 66 Partners to buy logistics assets from Phillips 66

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Phillips 66 Partners LP said it agreed to buy crude, refined products and natural gas liquids logistics assets from Phillips 66 for $1.3 billion.
Phillips 66 Partners plans to fund the deal with debt and $196 million in new units of Phillips 66 Partners issued to Phillips 66. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.