Phillips 66 boosts dividend by 28 percent

BRIEF-OCEAN BIO-CHEM SAYS Q1 SALES ROSE 24 PCT TO $8.4 MLN
* OCEAN BIO-CHEM, INC. REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER- NET SALES
May 7 Phillips 66, the second-largest independent U.S. oil refiner, raised its quarterly dividend on Wednesday by 28 percent.
The company declared a dividend of 50 cents payable on June 2 to common shareholders of record by May 19.
Shares of Phillips 66 rose 0.8 percent to $84.93 in Wednesday afternoon trading. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by David Gregorio)
LONDON, April 24 MSCI's gauge of global stocks hit an all-time high on Monday as abating political risk after a market-friendly outcome to the first round of the French presidential election stoked a risk-on rally.
NEW YORK, April 24 The lawyer representing Dr. David Dao, who was dragged from a United Airlines plane, said he will also represent a woman whose clash with an American Airlines flight attendant went viral over the weekend.