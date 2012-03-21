Phillips 66 to build new headquarters after split

HOUSTON, March 21 ConocoPhillips'
spun-off refining arm, Phillips 66, will build a new
headquarters in Houston and settle into a temporary quarters for
two to three years in the interim, a spokeswoman said on
Wednesday.
Phillips 66 will become the newest U.S. independent refiner
when its split from ConocoPhillips is complete by mid-2012. The
remaining exploration and production company will retain the
ConocoPhillips name and its current headquarters.
Spokeswoman Janet Grothe said Phillips 66 personnel will
exit ConocoPhillips' current headquarters in far west Houston
"in a reasonable time following the repositioning" to be in
temporary offices pending completion of the new headquarters.
She said a site for the new building had yet to be selected
and the company did not yet have an estimate of construction
costs.