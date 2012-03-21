版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 22日 星期四 00:43 BJT

Phillips 66 to build new headquarters after split

HOUSTON, March 21 ConocoPhillips' spun-off refining arm, Phillips 66, will build a new headquarters in Houston and settle into a temporary quarters for two to three years in the interim, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Phillips 66 will become the newest U.S. independent refiner when its split from ConocoPhillips is complete by mid-2012. The remaining exploration and production company will retain the ConocoPhillips name and its current headquarters.

Spokeswoman Janet Grothe said Phillips 66 personnel will exit ConocoPhillips' current headquarters in far west Houston "in a reasonable time following the repositioning" to be in temporary offices pending completion of the new headquarters.

She said a site for the new building had yet to be selected and the company did not yet have an estimate of construction costs.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐