UPDATE 1-Phillips 66 Partners to expand Texas operations in $1 bln deal

Feb 16 Phillips 66 Partners LP said it
would buy Phillips 66's interests in three pipeline
systems for a total of $1.01 billion to expand its operations in
Texas.
The deal includes two natural gas pipeline systems based in
Texas, as well as a 19.46 percent interest in the Explorer
Pipeline Company, which operates a pipeline carrying refined
products between the Gulf Coast and the Midwest in the United
States.
The company, a master limited partnership formed by Phillips
66, expects the deal to be accretive immediately.
A more than 50 percent slump in oil prices due to global
oversupply and tepid demand is spurring consolidation in the
energy industry.
Under terms of the deal, Phillips 66 will receive a total of
$1.01 billion consisting of $880 million in cash and 1.7 million
Phillips 66 Partners' units.
The terms of the deal were approved by the board of Phillips
66 Partners.
Up to Friday's close, shares of the Houston-based company
have risen about 87 percent in the last 12 months on the New
York Stock Exchange. Shares of its parent, Phillips 66, have
risen nearly 3 percent during that time.
