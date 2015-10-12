UPDATE 2-Phillips 66 lowers 2016 capex, boosts share buyback

(Adds details, shares)
Oct 12 U.S. refiner Phillips 66 set a
lower capital budget for 2016 and raised its share buyback plan.
The company said on Monday it would spend $3.6 billion in
capital expenditure next year, excluding Phillips 66 Partners'
capital program.
The company's capital budget was $4.6 billion for the
current year, which included $200 million for Phillips 66
Partners, according to a Simmons & Co analyst.
Of the total budget, the refiner plans to invest $2 billion
in its midstream business and $1.2 billion in its refining
operations.
The company is building a liquids export terminal at
Freeport, Texas, expanding its natural gas liquids fractionator
in nearby Sweeny and investing in several pipeline projects.
Phillips 66 also raised its share buyback by $2 billion to
$9 billion.
Chief Executive Greg Garland said the company planned to
increase dividends in 2016.
The company's shares were up slightly at $83.67 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Friday's close,
the stock had fallen 16.5 percent this year.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey and Anil D'Silva)