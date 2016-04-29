UPDATE 1-Phillips 66 expects better gasoline margins in summer

(Recasts throughout with quotes, details about margins, gasoline output)

By Kristen Hays

HOUSTON, April 29 Independent refiner Phillips 66 is looking to a buoyant summer driving season and distillate export demand to lift profits squashed by swollen inventories and dismal margins in the first quarter, executives told analysts on Friday.

Phillips, the nation's fourth-largest refiner, reported more than a 40 percent drop in profit from the prior year as weak margins squeezed most divisions. It also has substantial operations in energy logistics and chemicals.

But since March, gasoline margins have improved and distillate margins are "relatively stable," President Tim Taylor said during the company's quarterly earnings call.

Executives expect strong U.S. summer gasoline demand to reduce brimming stocks and support high refinery rates, while "good" demand in China, India, West Africa and Latin America can siphon distillate inventory overhang, he said.

"The summer driving season, that's going to drive the overall refinery utilization and certainly drives our thinking," Taylor said.

Other refiners stung by lower first-quarter profits or losses after a robust 2015 also expect a rebound from the summer driving season, when gasoline demand is at its seasonal highest.

The industry is experiencing fallout from running plants at high rates through January, filling storage tanks when gasoline demand was seasonally low.

Phillips, like others, shifted to making as much gasoline as possible because the warm winter and economic uncertainty depressed distillate demand, pushing crack spreads to their lowest since 2010, Chief Executive Greg Garland said.

By February gasoline margins retreated as demand lagged brimming stocks, prompting many refiners - Phillips included - to reduce output and try to rebalance markets.

"We ran really hard in January and we slowed down in February. That is really the story," Garland said.

He said Phillips expects its plants to keep running as much gasoline as possible for the rest of the year, about 43 percent and 45 percent of overall output.

"I think we pretty much are running what we can," he said. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade and Steve Orlofsky)