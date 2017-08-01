Phillips 66 CEO says to slash 2017 capital expenditure

HOUSTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Independent U.S. oil refiner Phillips 66 plans to cut its capital expenditure plans for full-year 2017 by "several hundred million dollars," company Chief Executive Greg Garland said during a conference call on Tuesday to discuss second-quarter earnings.

"I think you're going to see we're going to guide down in terms of capital by several hundred million dollars," Garland said, adding the company will announce the results of its mid-year capital review in "the next month or so." (Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by G Crosse)