Phillips 66 earnings fall in second quarter

July 30 U.S. refining company Phillips 66 on Wednesday reported a decrease in quarterly profit on lower results in its largest refining unit.

The Houston company, which also has a large chemicals business, had a second-quarter profit of $863 million, or $1.51 per share, compared with $958 million or $1.53 per share in the same period a year earlier.

Earnings in Phillips refining business fell 14 percent from a year ago to $390 million.

(Reporting by Anna Driver, Editing by Franklin Paul)
