Refiner Phillips 66's profit up 34 pct on higher gasoline demand

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 30 U.S. refiner Phillips 66 reported a 34 percent rise in quarterly profit, as cheaper crude oil boosted gasoline refining margins amid buoyant demand.
The company's consolidated earnings rose to $1.58 billion, or $2.90 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.18 billion, or $2.09 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.