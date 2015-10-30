Refiner Phillips 66's profit up 34 pct on higher gasoline demand

Oct 30 U.S. refiner Phillips 66 reported a 34 percent rise in quarterly profit, as cheaper crude oil boosted gasoline refining margins amid buoyant demand.

The company's consolidated earnings rose to $1.58 billion, or $2.90 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.18 billion, or $2.09 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)