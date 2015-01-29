Refiner Phillips 66 profit jumps 39 pct

Jan 29 U.S. refiner Phillips 66 reported a 39 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by a gain from asset dispositions and strong margins in its marketing and specialties business.

Earnings rose to $1.15 billion, or $2.05 per share, for the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31 from $826 million, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $913 million, or $1.63 per share. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)