Phillips 66 quarterly profit plunges, cuts 2016 capex

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 15
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 28 U.S. refiner Phillips 66 reported a sharp fall in quarterly profit due to lower refining margins, and cut its full-year capital expenditure forecast to about $3 billion.
U.S. refiners are in the midst of their worst year since the shale boom began in 2011. High fuel inventories have punished margins this year, forcing some refiners to voluntarily cut production, delay capital work, lay off workers and slash employee benefits.
The company's consolidated earnings fell to $511 million, or 96 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $1.58 billion, or $2.90 per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings fell to $1.05 per share from $3.02 per share. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc on Saturday and reactivated an old account.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.