Phillips 66 shares poised to rise another 15 pct -Barron's

May 10 Phillips 66 shares could rise another 15 percent in the coming months based on strong earnings and growth potential at the oil refiner, Barron's financial newspaper said in its latest issue, citing analysts.

Shares of Phillips have rallied 14 percent so far this year to $81, as the price of U.S. crude oil fell back below the price of European Brent, making Phillips' refined products more attractive, Barron's said in the issue dated May 11.

Aside from recent consensus-topping quarterly earnings, Phillips is transitioning into an operator of infrastructure for the transport, storage and processing of energy, which are all more profitable activities than refining, the weekly newspaper said. Refining currently accounts for around 60 percent of Phillips' earnings.

Shares of Phillips ended last week at $81.63. Evercore ISI believes the company is worth $90 per share, while Deutsche Bank puts it at $95, Barron's said. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)