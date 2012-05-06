Phillips 66 is undervalued: Barron's

NEW YORK May 6 Phillips 66, which was
spun off recently from ConocoPhillips, has been
undervalued by investors, and could see its shares climb 30
percent or more, Barron's wrote in its May 7 edition.
Investors have overlooked the potential of its chemical and
transportation businesses, the financial weekly said, adding
that the company should benefit from the boom in U.S. energy
production.
"Phillips is being valued like a refiner when it gets 40
percent of its earnings from high-return chemical and midstream
businesses," Doug Terreson, the ISI Group's energy analyst, told
Barron's. He has a "buy" rating and a $44 price target on
Phillips.
The company's shares closed at $30.16 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.