UPDATE 2-Berkshire Hathaway to buy Phillips 66 unit for around $1.4 bln

NEW YORK Dec 30 Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc struck a deal to buy a Phillips 66
business that makes chemicals to improve the flow potential of
pipelines for around $1.4 billion of stock.
Phillips 66 said on Monday that Berkshire will pay for the
unit, Phillips Specialty Products Inc, using about 19 million
shares of Phillips 66 stock that it currently owns.
"I have long been impressed by the strength of the Phillips
66 business portfolio," Buffett said in a statement. "The flow
improver business is a high-quality business with consistently
strong financial performance."
The exact number of shares Berkshire will pay for the unit
will be determined by their price on the closing date, the
companies said.
James Hambrick, CEO of Berkshire's specialty chemicals unit
Lubrizol Corp, will oversee the business, Buffett said.
Berkshire bought Lubrizol for about $9 billion in 2011.
Phillips 66 CEO Greg Garland said the company decided to
sell the business because Berkshire Hathaway made a strong
offer. He said the company will now focus its growth on its oil
and natural gas transportation and processing business, as well
as its other chemicals businesses.
Phillips 66 said it expects the Phillips Specialty Products
unit to have about $450 million of cash and cash equivalents on
its balance sheet at closing. It expects the deal to close in
the first half of 2014.
Berkshire favors larger companies with consistent earnings
power and easy-to-understand businesses.
In June, it paid $12.3 billion for half of ketchup maker
H.J. Heinz Co, and in May said it paid $2.05 billion for the 20
percent it did not already own of Israeli toolmaker Iscar.
Earlier this month, Berkshire's MidAmerican Energy unit paid
$5.6 billion for the Nevada utility NV Energy Inc.
Omaha, Neb.-based Berkshire still has the capacity to make
one or more large purchases, which Buffett calls "elephants."
Berkshire ended September with $42.08 billion of cash and
equivalents, and generates significant cash from the insurance
operations for which it is perhaps best known.