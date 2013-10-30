Phillips 66 building new rail facility at New Jersey refinery

HOUSTON Oct 30 Independent U.S. refiner
Phillips 66 said on Wednesday it is building a new rail
offloading facility at its 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Bayway
refinery in Linden, New Jersey, to handle 75,000 bpd of crude
deliveries via train.
The Bayway refinery already can receive up to 90,000 bpd of
North Dakota Bakken crude via rail when its discounts to
London's Brent are such that it is more economical to process
than imports, even with added transportation costs.
The company also said on Wednesday that it has received all
necessary permits for a rail offloading facility at its 100,000
bpd refinery in Ferndale, Washington, to handle 30,000 bpd of
North American crude.
Both rail facilities are expected to be operational in the
second half of 2014, the company said.