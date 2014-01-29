版本:
Phillips 66 4th-quarter profit higher

Jan 29 U.S. refining company Phillips 66 said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter profit rose, helped by stronger results in its transportation and processing and chemicals businesses.

The Houston company had a quarterly profit of $826 million, or $1.37 per share, compared with $708 million, or $1.11 per share in the same quarter a year earlier.
