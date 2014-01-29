UPDATE 1-Phillips 66 quarterly profit up on improved refining margins

RPT-UPDATE 2-Fitch cuts Italy's debt rating; cites weak growth, political risk
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation
Jan 29 U.S. refining company Phillips 66 said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter profit rose, topping Wall Street estimates, as refining margins were better than anticipated.
The Houston-based company had a quarterly profit of $826 million, or $1.37 per share, compared with $708 million, or $1.11 per share in the same quarter a year earlier.
Adjusting for certain items, Phillips 66 had a per share profit of $1.34. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.10 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Analysts at Houston-based energy investment bank Simmons & Co said Phillips earnings beat was driven by robust refining gross margins.
Still, the company's marketing, chemical and transportation and processing businesses fell short of Simmons' expectations, the firm said in a note to clients.
Shares of Phillips fell to $73.01 in premarket trade from Tuesday's New York Stock Exchange close of $75.08.
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation
April 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says Janssen Holding GmbH, a Swiss subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, published the provisional notice of the end result of its all-cash public tender offer in Switzerland to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion Ltd