Phillips 66 midstream vehicle registers for IPO

March 27 Phillips 66 Partners LP said on Wednesday it registered for an initial public offering of units in the midstream partnership that would raise $300 million, making Phillips 66 just the latest U.S. refining company to launch such a tax-efficient vehicle.

The partnership said in a statement it was formed for certain Phillips 66 midstream assets that are expected to include an oil pipeline and storage in Louisiana and refined product pipelines and storage systems in Texas and Illinois.