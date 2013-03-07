版本:
Phillips 66 may shed some non-US refineries-exec

HOUSTON, March 7 Phillips 66 may shed non-core refinery interests outside the United States, an executive told analysts on Thursday.

Larry Ziemba, executive vice president of refining, projects and procurement, said at the Merrill Lynch 2013 refining conference in New York that the company's refining interests in Asia, Ireland and Germany could be sold if the price were right.
