Phillips 66 adjusting NJ crude slates due to Bakken cost rise

HOUSTON, July 31 U.S. independent refiner and
chemical company Phillips 66 has increased runs of light
crude imports at its New Jersey refinery as costs of North
Dakota Bakken crude increased in recent weeks, executives told
analysts on Wednesday.
"We have reduced our take on the Bakken to the East Coast as
we've adjusted our crude slates and (are) replacing that with
more competitive barrels from imports," said executive vice
president for commercial, marketing, transportation and business
development, during the company's second-quarter earnings call.
Discounts of U.S. inland crude like that produced in the
Bakken shale oil play have narrowed to less than $3 a barrel
from more than $23 a barrel in February, squeezing profits for
refiners who have sought to process more of those crudes and
fewer imports.
Executives said the company still sees North American crude
as cost-advantaged over imports, but they can adjust crude
slates to optimize crude costs as differentials move.