UPDATE 1-Phillips 66 profit falls on higher crude costs

* Says refining margins fall in the U.S. Central Corridor,
Gulf
* Refined product exports up by 75,000 barrels per day
* Shares down 3 percent premarket
July 31 U.S. refiner Phillips 66
reported a quarterly profit below analysts' estimates due to
higher costs for some of the U.S. crude oil it processes,
sending its shares down 3 percent before the bell.
Phillips 66, which was spun off from ConocoPhillips
in May 2012, said refining margins fell particularly in the U.S.
Central Corridor and Gulf Coast regions.
The company's refining business were also hurt by higher
costs for ethanol credits. Costs to purchase Renewable
Identification Numbers, mandated by the U.S. government, has
spiked in recent months as refiners fear a shortfall next year.
To escape rising credit costs at home, some refiners are
looking to export more refined products.
Phillips 66 said it increased refined product exports by
75,000 barrels per day to 181,000 barrels per day in the second
quarter.
Net profit fell to $958 million, or $1.53 per share in the
second quarter, from $1.2 billion, or $1.86 per share, a year
earlier.
Adjusted profit was $1.50 per share, compared with analysts'
expectations of $1.83 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Phillips 66 shares closed at $58.47 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.