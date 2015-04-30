Phillips 66 says larger refining margin offset by lower volumes

HOUSTON, April 30 Phillips 66 said on
Thursday cheap domestic crudes helped increase its refining
margins in the first quarter to $12.26 per barrel, a two-year
high, though planned and unplanned work at its plants limited
fuel production volumes.
The independent refining, logistics and chemicals company
said adjusted refining earnings rose to $495 million in the
first quarter from $306 million in the year ago period.
The company, which has been putting some assets into its
master limited partnership Phillips 66 Partners, said overall
adjusted earnings were $834 million in the first quarter, down
from $866 million a year ago.
