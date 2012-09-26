CJ Korea Express drops pursuit of Phoenix International

SEOUL, Sept 26 South Korea's CJ Korea Express said on Wednesday it has decided not to pursue a bid for Phoenix International, after mulling a bid for the U.S. freight forwarder.

Privately-owned Phoenix International is exploring a sale that could fetch as much as $500 million from global logistics companies, several sources told Reuters previously.

CJ Korea Express, South Korea's largest logistics firm, said in a regulatory filing it had decided to drop its pursuit of Phoenix due to differences in terms.