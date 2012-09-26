CJ Korea Express drops pursuit of Phoenix International

UPDATE 1-Freeport Indonesia mine grinds to complete halt -union
* All work at Grasberg stopped except maintenance -union chief
SEOUL, Sept 26 South Korea's CJ Korea Express said on Wednesday it has decided not to pursue a bid for Phoenix International, after mulling a bid for the U.S. freight forwarder.
Privately-owned Phoenix International is exploring a sale that could fetch as much as $500 million from global logistics companies, several sources told Reuters previously.
CJ Korea Express, South Korea's largest logistics firm, said in a regulatory filing it had decided to drop its pursuit of Phoenix due to differences in terms.
* All work at Grasberg stopped except maintenance -union chief
Feb 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 7 points to 7295 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Reg-Capgemini: Capgemini acquires TCube Solutions in the US to advance its portfolio of managed services for the insurance industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)