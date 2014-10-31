BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano says Q3 gross sales down 1.6 pct to 124.4 mln euros

Oct 31 Phoenix Mecano AG :

* Says positive turnaround in sales and operating margin after weak Q2

* Consolidated gross sales in third quarter fell by 1.6 pct to 124.4 million euros

* Incoming orders in Q3 stood at 124.1 million euros, rise of 2 pct compared with last year

* Confirms forecast for FY made half way through 2014 - operating result in region of that achieved last year, once adjusted for special items in mid-single-digit million range

* In third quarter, result after tax fell by slightly lower proportion due to improved financial result, decreasing by 16.3 pct from 7.3 million euros to 6.1 million euros