BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano says H1 consolidated gross sales at EUR 256.1 million

UPDATE 1-Unilever first-quarter sales top expectations
LONDON, April 20 Consumer goods maker Unilever reported a surprise acceleration in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by price increases.
Aug 15 Phoenix Mecano AG : * Says H1 consolidated gross sales were virtually the same as the previous year
at EUR 256.1 million (2013: EUR 256.3 million) * Says H1 net sales totalled EUR 253.6 million (previous year: EUR 253.9
million) * Says H1 operating result was down by 10.8% to EUR 17.4 million, due primarily
to a number of one-off special items * Says H1 result of the period after taxes was EUR 11.4 million, compared with
EUR 13.8 million the previous year * Sees FY sales in the region of those achieved last year, and adjusted
operating result on a par with last year's * Sees unadjusted result for the year as a whole falling below that of the
previous year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
ZURICH, April 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.08 percent higher at 8,539 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
ZURICH, April 20 ABB said on Thursday it expected 2017 to be a transitional year, with the first signs of a recovery in some industries, as the engineering company reported better-than-expected earnings during the first three months of the year.