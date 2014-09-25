版本:
BRIEF-Phoenix Solar to build 32 MWp solar power plant for Duke Energy

Sept 25 Phoenix Solar AG : * Says to build 32 MWp (dc) solar power plant for Duke Energy * Says construction will start in 2015 * Says project will be financed and owned by Duke Energy which earlier this

year issued a 300 MW request for proposals * Says will deliver engineering services, procure components and construct the

* Says will deliver engineering services, procure components and construct the entire pv facility
