PhosChem inks phosphate fertilizer sales to Indian buyers

May 14 PhosChem, the export agency of North American phosphate fertilizer for Mosaic Co and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, said on Tuesday that it agreed to sell 400,000 tonnes of diammonium phosphate to two Indian buyers for shipment by September.

PhosChem, or Phosphate Chemicals Export Association Inc, said the price was at current market rates, and did not identify the buyers.
