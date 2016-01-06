BRIEF-Regions Financial Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Regions Financial Corp qtrly basel III common equity tier 1 ratio (non-gaap) 11.0% versus 10.7% last year
Jan 6 Phosphagenics Ltd : * Phosphagenics initiates arbitration against mylan * Says substantive hearing is expected to take place in late 2016 * Claims for alleged breaches of agreements related to development and commercialisation of phosphagenics' tpm formulation of injectable antibiotic daptomycin * Says the licensing agreement continues in full force and effect pending the arbitrator's decision * Arbitration notices assert that mylan is liable for breaches of several provisions under the two relevant agreements * Says Phosphagenics has already planned for the legal costs associated with the arbitration proceedings in its 2016 budget * Says dispute has been referred to arbitration in Singapore, in accordance with the relevant agreements * Commenced legal action against mylan laboratories limited (mylan), a wholly-owned subsidiary of mylan incorporated * Says commenced legal action by by filing notices of arbitration at the Singapore international arbitration centre * Source text for Eikon
* Phoenix New Media -board authorized co to revise and extend term of two loans previously granted to particle inc from 6 months to 12 months
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy SA CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.