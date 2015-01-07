BRIEF-Photocure announces end of phase 2 status achieved for Cevira in U.S.

BRIEF-Paratek pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $1.14
* Paratek pharmaceuticals, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides clinical update
Jan 7 Photocure Asa :
* Conclusion of a phase 2 meeting with FDA confirmed that phase 2 data supports proposed phase 3 program, and are sufficiently robust to continue development of Cevira
* Cevira has potential to treat human papilloma virus (HPV) induced cervical high grade disease and prevent development of cervical cancer which affects more than 500,000 women annually
* Plans to submit proposed phase 3 protocol for a detailed special protocol assessment (SPA) to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first half 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Paratek pharmaceuticals, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides clinical update
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Scripps networks interactive reports first quarter 2017 operating results