公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 18日 星期一 17:37 BJT

REFILE-BRIEF-Photocure ASA to terminate the global licensing agreement for Lumacan

(Refiles to add a code for Salix Pharmaceuticals ) Aug 18 Photocure ASA : * Says agreed to terminate the global licensing agreement for Lumacan with Salix Pharmaceuticals * Says Will receive a payment of US$ 5M from Salix and will regain the global rights and all intellectual property to Lumacan. * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
