PhotoMedex to dual-list shares in Tel Aviv

JERUSALEM May 1 Medical device maker PhotoMedex
will list its shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
starting on Thursday, as the Israeli bourse seeks to become a
leader for technology and biotech firms.
PhotoMedex, based in the United States but with an office in
Israel, will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select
Market, it said on Tuesday. Shares will listed in Tel Aviv under
the symbol PHMD.TA.
"We view our listing on the TASE as a logical extension of
our strong presence in Israel and our connection to its vibrant
medical technology sector," Chief Executive Dolev Rafaeli said
in a statement.
TASE CEO Ester Levanon said PhotoMedex, which focuses on
treating skin diseases through light- and laser-based devices,
said the company will be part of the market's major indices.
"We are committed to the TASE being a leading and
sophisticated stock exchange, especially in the technology and
biotechnology areas by bringing significant companies like
PhotoMedex to the local market," Levanon said.
"We encourage Israeli oriented companies traded abroad to
dual list on the TASE and believe that it provides many
benefits, including exposure to more investors, extended trading
hours, investments by specialized ETFs and mutual funds as well
as access of local institutional and private investors to global
growing companies such as PhotoMedex."
As a dual-listed company, PhotoMedex will remain subject to
U.S. market regulations.