UPDATE 1-Photronics Q3 beats market, shares rise

Aug 16 Semiconductor gear maker Photronics Inc's
quarterly results beat market estimates, helped by
strong demand for its high-end products, sending its shares up
10 percent.
The company, which makes photomasks used in the manufacture
of chips and flat-panel displays, said its high-end integrated
circuits (IC) photomasks grew 24 percent during the quarter.
Earnings jumped to $11.26 million, or 16 cents a share, from
$7.69 million, or 13 cents a share, a year ago.
Adjusted earnings came in at 23 cents a share.
Revenue rose 21 percent to $135.9 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 19 cents a
share on revenue of $131.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company jumped 10 percent in trading after the
bell. They closed at $5.62 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)