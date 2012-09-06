Physicians Formula gets rival buyout proposal

Sept 6 Cosmetics company Physicians Formula Holdings Inc said it received an unsolicited, non-binding buyout proposal of about $67.2 million from an unnamed party.

Physicians Formula Holdings agreed in August to go private in a $65 million, or $4.25 per share, deal with Swander Pace Capital.

The offer of $4.90 per share represents a 12 percent premium to Physicians Formula Holdings stock's Wednesday close of $4.37 on the Nasdaq.