Physicians Formula gets rival buyout proposal

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
Sept 6 Cosmetics company Physicians Formula Holdings Inc said it received an unsolicited, non-binding buyout proposal of about $67.2 million from an unnamed party.
Physicians Formula Holdings agreed in August to go private in a $65 million, or $4.25 per share, deal with Swander Pace Capital.
The offer of $4.90 per share represents a 12 percent premium to Physicians Formula Holdings stock's Wednesday close of $4.37 on the Nasdaq.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources