New Issue-Physiotherapy Associates sells $210 mln notes

April 18 Physiotherapy Associates Holdings, Inc. on Wednesday sold $210 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Jefferies and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PHYSIOTHERAPY ASSOCIATES AMT $210 MLN COUPON 11.875 PCT MATURITY 05/01/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.841 FIRST PAY 11/01/2012 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 12.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/30/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS