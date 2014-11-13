BRIEF-P&I Personal & Informatik says H1 EBIT of 19.9 mln euros vs 15.2 mln euros year ago

UPDATE 1-China's Didi to raise up to $6 bln, values firm at $50 bln-sources
* Part of fund raising for international expansion, sources say (Adds details, no comment from Didi)
Nov 13 P&I Personal & Informatik AG :
* H1 EBIT of 19.9 million euros (previous year: 15.2 million euros)
* In first six months generated revenue of 51.0 million euros(previous year: 45.4 million euros)
* H1 EBITDA amounted to 21.0 million euros (previous year: 16.3 million euros)
* Is confirming its forecast, anticipates consolidated revenue of more than 100 million euros in 2014/2015 financial year, corresponding to an EBIT margin of more than 35 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Part of fund raising for international expansion, sources say (Adds details, no comment from Didi)
HELSINKI, April 27 Finnish telecom networks equipment maker Nokia reported a slowing rate of sales decline on Thursday, saying the global networks market was showing signs of recovery, particularly in North America and India.
DONGGUAN, China/LONDON/HONG KONG, April 27 In the digital age, footfall in bricks-and-mortar outlets is an incomplete measure of business activity, but HSBC's empty branches in the Pearl River Delta (PRD) suggest it's not all plain sailing for the bank's expansion in mainland China.