BRIEF-P&I Personal & Informatik says H1 EBIT of 19.9 mln euros vs 15.2 mln euros year ago

Nov 13 P&I Personal & Informatik AG :

* H1 EBIT of 19.9 million euros (previous year: 15.2 million euros)

* In first six months generated revenue of 51.0 million euros(previous year: 45.4 million euros)

* H1 EBITDA amounted to 21.0 million euros (previous year: 16.3 million euros)

* Is confirming its forecast, anticipates consolidated revenue of more than 100 million euros in 2014/2015 financial year, corresponding to an EBIT margin of more than 35 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
