China PICC in talks with AIG, Scor to buy into $4 bln HK IPO -IFR

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
HONG KONG Nov 15 Chinese state-owned insurer PICC Group is in advanced talks with American International Group Inc, China Life and at least two other companies to become cornerstone investors in its up to $4 billion Hong Kong initial public offering, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Other potential cornerstone investors include French reinsurance company Scor and Chinese utility State Grid Corp (SGCC), IFR said.
Other insurance companies in Asia, as well as a number of large Chinese state-owned companies, may also join as cornerstone investors, although the final tally may change as no definitive agreements have been signed.
China Life and State Grid did not return e-mail or phone requests for comment on the PICC deal, while Scor could not be reached, IFR said. AIG's Hong Kong spokesman had no immediate comment.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.