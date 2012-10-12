China's PICC to market up to $3 bln Hong Kong IPO mid-Nov

HONG KONG Oct 12 China's state-owned insurer
PICC Group is tentatively looking to start pre-marketing its
proposed up to $3 billion Hong Kong initial public offering in
mid-November, IFR reported on Friday citing sources.
The company, China's top non-life insurer, is expected to
list in mid-December, the report said, adding that the start of
pre-marketing would depend on how much demand the insurer can
secure before the deal is formally launched to the market.
PICC is planning to raise as much as $6 billion through a
dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, sources previously told
Reuters.
The Hong Kong offer is expected to come before the Shanghai
one, IFR reported, as there is no sign that China's securities
regulator, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, would
allow any large flotations in a weak domestic market.
China International Capital Corp, Credit Suisse
and HSBC are sponsors of the deal. PICC has chosen a
record 17 banks to arrange its planned IPO.